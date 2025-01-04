Congress will field candidate in Erode East: TN party chief

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Friday said the Congress would undoubtedly contest the upcoming Erode (East) Assembly by-election.

Responding to a question by the media here, he said, “The seat has been held by the Congress. We will certainly contest it.” The by-election has been necessitated following the death of EVKS Elangovan, who represented the constituency, recently. Selvaperunthagai’s remarks came at a time when the DMK leaders and cadre of the Erode district have strongly urged the party leadership to field its own candidate in the by-election instead of giving it again to Congress.

He also urged the state government to provide Rs 1,000 as a Pongal gift to underprivileged families to help them celebrate the festival with joy.

On the Anna University rape case, the TNCC chief referred to the Madras High Court’s directive and cautioned opposition parties against politicising the issue. “Instead, they should offer constructive suggestions to enhance women’s safety in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

However, Selvaperunthagai noted opposition parties should be allowed to protest peacefully while ensuring the issue remains above partisan politics.

Selvaperunthagai announced on Friday that Chief Minister MK Stalin will unveil portraits of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Union Minister and TNCC president Elangovan on January 7 in Chennai at Kamarajar Arangam in the presence of INDIA bloc leaders.