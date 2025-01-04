Have you imposed undeclared emergency, CPM TN secretary asks Stalin

VILLUPURAM: Taking a jibe at DMK for controlling protests using police, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said, “We are in alliance with the DMK to defeat the BJP that is attempting to dismantle the Constitution of India. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, all we demand to DMK is to deliver welfare for the people. But even for a small protest or a street meeting, the police file charges against us. I ask CM M K Stalin, have you imposed an undeclared emergency in Tamil Nadu?”
Balakrishnan was addressing a gathering during CPM’s 24th state conference at the municipal ground in Villupuram.
“We have sought permission to hold a rally but permission was denied. So, we asked permission for just the red soldiers rally, and that too was denied, at the last minute. Why is DMK scared of dissent from people and the party that stands by them? Isn’t that anti- democracy? I urge the DMK government to ensure democracy in the state by letting people voice their opinions and let political organisations, even if they’re in opposition, to express their angst,” Balakrishnan said.
Prominent leaders of the party, including co-ordinator of the polit bureau and central committee of CPM Prakash Karat, leaders Brindha Karat, G Ramakrishnan, Bala Bharathi, U Vasuki, MA Baby, S A Perumal, Madurai MP S Venkatesan and TN CPM secretary K Balakrishnan, were present in the three-day conference.
The first resolution in the conference was released by the Sitaram Yechury memorial convention on Friday that demanded the state government to pass an Assembly bill to protect places of worship from communal forces powered by the centre.
In the light of these issues, the convention has urged the state government to take actions. These include providing free land pattas to economically disadvantaged beneficiaries, rolling back the rent hikes implemented after 2016, and ensuring that small farmers and businesses are not evicted or burdened with unmanageable rent increases. Furthermore, they demanded the enforcement of the 2019 G.O. granting free housing pattas for the poorest families in temple-owned properties.
Later, speaking at a public meeting, party leader Prakash Karat said, “The agenda set by ruling BJP government is not just divisive politics by creating communal tensions but also making the country rapidly privatised by the five major business families Ambanis, Adanis, Birlas, Tatas and Mittals, who hold about 20% of the total wealth of the country.”