Have you imposed undeclared emergency, CPM TN secretary asks Stalin

VILLUPURAM: Taking a jibe at DMK for controlling protests using police, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said, “We are in alliance with the DMK to defeat the BJP that is attempting to dismantle the Constitution of India. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, all we demand to DMK is to deliver welfare for the people. But even for a small protest or a street meeting, the police file charges against us. I ask CM M K Stalin, have you imposed an undeclared emergency in Tamil Nadu?”

Balakrishnan was addressing a gathering during CPM’s 24th state conference at the municipal ground in Villupuram.

“We have sought permission to hold a rally but permission was denied. So, we asked permission for just the red soldiers rally, and that too was denied, at the last minute. Why is DMK scared of dissent from people and the party that stands by them? Isn’t that anti- democracy? I urge the DMK government to ensure democracy in the state by letting people voice their opinions and let political organisations, even if they’re in opposition, to express their angst,” Balakrishnan said.