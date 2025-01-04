Kerala's check dam project raises concerns over impact on Anamalai Tiger Reserve's wildlife and water flow

CHENNAI: The Kerala government’s construction of a check dam across Silandhi river has raised concerns, with the TN Forest department on Friday saying the project would compromise the core tiger habitat of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

The dam is being built in Vattavada panchayat under Devikulam taluk in Kerala’s Idukki district. Kerala has stated the project aims to supply 0.038 tmc of water for drinking purposes to tribal communities.

Head of the forest department R Reddy submitted before the National Green Tribunal’s southern bench that the check dam across the river a tributary of river Amaravathi could impede water flow to Amaravathi Dam. “The reduction of water flow would directly affect wildlife that depends on the dam, disrupting habitat conditions essential for their survival,” he said.

Kerala officials said the project’s scale and purpose were limited and would not significantly impact the river’s flow. Yet, TN alleged that Kerala did not take it into confidence before conceiving the project. During the hearing, Kerala counsel failed to answer repeated questions on dam specifications. The tribunal directed both the states to engage in interstate consultations before proceeding further. The case is posted for next hearing on February 14.

The ATR shares ecological corridors with Parambikulam Tiger Reserve and Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary, key for wildlife migration and genetic diversity. TN officials and environmentalists argued that even minor interventions on the river could significantly affect downstream water availability and biodiversity.