NGO inaugurates pre-owned, free cloth store at CMCH for in-patients

COIMBATORE: Anbin Aadai, a pre-owned clothing store, has been opened by Helping Hearts, a non-profit organization, at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) premises, where inpatients can receive clothes free of charge. The store, located near the centenary building block, was inaugurated on Friday by Dean A. Nirmala, along with Vidhya Senthilkumar, MD of Propel Industries, which sponsored the store, and M. Ganesh, founder of Helping Hearts, which will manage the facility.

“The store will mainly benefit accident victims and the destitute. They can receive clothes by showing their admission details,” said Ganesh.

Used clothes collected from the public are subjected to quality checks at the AUMM Clothes Foundation in Krishnagiri district. After sorting out the usable items, workers repair any broken buttons or zippers. The clothes are then washed, ironed, and packed according to size.

“We display the clothes as they are in textile shops, arranging them by size and category. No one should feel that food or clothes are being donated to them. We will allow people to pick and choose what they like from the store. This will be a permanent facility at CMCH, and we plan to open similar stores at other hospitals in the district,” Ganesh added. Helping Hearts has clothing collection points in Sungam, Poosaripalayam, KNG Pudur, Ukkadam, Pollachi, and Mettupalayam. Those wishing to donate can contact the mobile number 63747 13775.