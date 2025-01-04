Tamil Nadu

Six die in firecracker blast in TN's Bommaiyapuram village

According to sources, the incident occurred at Sainath Fireworks in the morning when the workers were manufacturing crackers.
Fire and Rescue service personnel are searching through the debris at the firecracker incident site in Bommaiyapuram village near Sattur
Fire and Rescue service personnel are searching through the debris at the firecracker incident site in Bommaiyapuram village near SatturPhoto | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Atleast six men were killed in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Bommaiyapuram village near Sattur on Saturday.

According to sources, the incident occurred at Sainath Fireworks in the morning when the workers were manufacturing crackers.

Upon information, Fire and Rescue service personnel from Virudhunagar, Sattur and Aruppukottai rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

At present, six bodies of men have been recovered and their identities are yet to be found.

The bodies are to be shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar for autopsy. Further Rescue service is underway.

It is to be noted that this is the first cracker accident in the district this year.

Six dead
Firecracker blast

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com