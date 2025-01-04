Six die in firecracker blast in TN's Bommaiyapuram village

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Atleast six men were killed in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Bommaiyapuram village near Sattur on Saturday.

According to sources, the incident occurred at Sainath Fireworks in the morning when the workers were manufacturing crackers.

Upon information, Fire and Rescue service personnel from Virudhunagar, Sattur and Aruppukottai rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

At present, six bodies of men have been recovered and their identities are yet to be found.

The bodies are to be shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar for autopsy. Further Rescue service is underway.

It is to be noted that this is the first cracker accident in the district this year.