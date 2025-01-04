Tamil entrepreneurs to gather at RISE 14th Global Summit, expect Rs 1,000 crore in MoUs

CHENNAI: Tamil entrepreneurs and professionals from 40 countries will take part in The RISE 14th Global Summit, scheduled from January 9 to 11.

The state government will be represented by ministers, KN Nehru, TM Anbarasan, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and TRB Rajaa, according to Dr Jegath Gaspar Raj, founder of The RISE organisation.

He said the summit opens up distinctive possibilities for Tamils, particularly from the MSME sector, to network and globalise their products and services. “We expect MoUs worth Rs 1,000 crore to be signed during the summit,” he said. Entrepreneurs with business turnover ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 5,000 crore will be participating in the summit.

Titled as ‘Deep Tech Future’, a separate track has been planned as a mini-summit to delve deep into the trajectories of AI, Quantum Computing and beyond. A day-long pitch festival curated by Global Tamil Angels Network and Start Up Singam will reach out and hand hold AI-based Startups as well as grassroots-level micro and small enterprises, particularly the ones headed by women. A social impact project to transform lives of more than 70,000 War Widows in North Eastern districts of Sri Lanka will be jointly announced by The RISE and Halima Foundation.