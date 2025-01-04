TN to allow new subject streams in government schools based on demand

COIMBATORE: Educational officers of the district school education department have decided to give permission to start new subject streams in Class 11 at government higher secondary schools, based on requirements.

Official sources said there are over 80 government higher secondary schools in the district. Many schools that have a Science stream may not offer an Arts stream. Therefore, students after Class 10, are often forced to go to another government school to seek admission for Arts stream. Moreover, schools which offer Arts do not offer seats to all students.

“For example, Computer Science stream is not an option at the government higher secondary school in Narasipuram on the city’s outskirts. Students who wish to join Arts stream are forced to go to the government school 10 km away at Thondamuthur, . Thus, officers have decided to perit headmasters to start more streams,” sources added.

When asked about it, a top officer from the district school education department told TNIE that a meeting for headmasters will be convened next month to discuss new streams. He said that permission would be given based on needs.