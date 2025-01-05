Don’t share unverified information on Anna University rape probe: DGP

CHENNAI: Police on Saturday requested media houses, individuals, social media influencers and others to refrain from speculating on the progress of investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Anna University case, considering its serious and sensitive nature.

“Misleading information can lead to severe consequences for the individuals involved and may undermine the integrity of the investigation,” a statement from the office of the DGP said.

The statement said information being circulated by some news channels and social media platforms about alleged leads or progress made in the investigation by the SIT, constituted by the high court and headed by Dr Bhukya Sneha, IPS, Deputy Commissioner Of Police, Anna Nagar, Chennai, are “completely false” and “without any basis”.

The statement referred in particular to unverified reports that the survivor has given a statement to the SIT about the accused allegedly “speaking to one Sir”, that the SIT has allegedly seized gadgets from the accused containing obscene videos and that a person from Tiruppur is also identified as an accused. It further said SIT or any other competent authority has not issued any comments to any individual or media about the investigation’s progress.