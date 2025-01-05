Kumkis to chase wild elephants back into forest in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: The forest department deployed two 'kumki' elephants to tackle a heard of seven wild elephants, which destroyed crops at Oddanchatram in Dindigul. The department said that the herd broke the solar fencing and destroyed plantations.

Sources said the wild elephants destroyed crops in several plantations and farmlands in Kannivadi, Pannaipatti and Kombai villages in the past two days. This invited the attention of Minister of Rural Development I Periyasamy. Following a huge outcry among farmers, the minister requested the forest department to resolve the issue.

Speaking to TNIE, K Gopal, a farmer, said, "This large herd entered farmlands filled with coconut trees, and destroyed an acre of banana plantations. Deeply worried by the intrusion, farmers informed the minister."

Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association (Dindigul) Coordinator K Vadivel said, "Occasionally, one or two elephants used to come and destroy crops, but this is the first time such a large herd has arrived. When a large elephant crushed the crops at Ayakudi in Palani, farmers and locals chased them out. Since the number is more, the help of two 'kumki' elephants were sought."

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the forest department (Dindigul division) said, "According to our estimate, there are 27 elephants in our range, and this herd consisted of seven elephants. Though there is no water scarcity in the hills, they have come in search of food, and this area is directly near the slopes. We had to deploy two kumki elephants — Chinna Thambi from Topslip and Krishan from Mudumalai — to manage the wild elephants."

"We believe the 'kumki' elephants will strategically help to manage and drive wild elephants away, thereby reducing damage to crops and human habitations. A local team will be headed by Kannivadi Forest Ranger K Arumugam and the entire operation will be supervised by Vaigai Forest Ranger K Dhileepan," he said.