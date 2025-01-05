Nagercoil court sentenced TN man to three years in jail for raping woman

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Nagercoil Judicial Magistrate 3 Court on Friday sentenced rape convict, T Kasi ( 29) of Nagercoil, to three years in jail, and awarded two years imprisonment to his father in a 2020 usury case.

According to sources, the Vadasery police had booked Kasi on charges of collecting exorbitant interest from one Dravid of Nagercoil on a loan of Rs 2 lakh. His father Thangapandian and Narayanan, a broker, were also booked in the case for allegedly aiding him. Narayanan was awarded three years imprisonment.

Hearing the case on Friday, Judge M Mani Megala awarded the sentences. It may be noted that Kasi was awarded life imprisonment by the Nagercoil Fast Track Mahila Court in a rape case in 2023.

According to police sources, Kasi was arrested in April 2020 for allegedly befriending women on social media and later threatening them to upload their intimate pictures online.

Based on complaints lodged by six women, cases were registered against Kasi across police stations in the district. He was taken detained under the Goondas Act, and all six cases registered against him were transferred to CB-CID. Meanwhile, another woman from Kanniyakumari also lodged sexual assault complaint against Kasi and his father with the CB-CID in 2020.