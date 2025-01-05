PhD students in a fix as Bharathiar University refuses to accept theses

COIMBATORE: Around 50 doctoral students of several departments from Bharathiar University (BU) and its affiliated colleges have been caught between a rock and a hard place after the university denied accepting their doctoral theses, completed during an alleged special extension period.

A PhD candidate, speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, said an extension to submit the theses by December 2024 was granted verbally in July last year, during a university ethics meeting, headed by the dean of research and science. Taking authorities at their word, candidates proceeded to complete dissertations, but the university did not send any communication letter granting a special extension to candidates or guides, the candidate alleged.

“Last week, the authorities concerned at the university refused to accept my thesis, saying the university did not grant any special extension. Shocked, I returned without submitting my thesis. I don’t know what to do next, as the authorities did not give me a proper answer,” the candidate said.

Speaking to TNIE, Association of University Teachers vice-president P Thirunavakarasu accused the Vice-Chancellor (VC) Committee members of lethargy, which, he alleged, prevented the candidates from submitting research theses. He sought intervention of the higher education secretary.

Beyond the four-year time period, doctoral students could seek six-month extensions four times from the university to complete their research. Upon failure to complete, the candidates may be granted a special six-month extension by the ethics committee, which reviews the candidate’s situation and may also approve changes, including a new research guide, said sources.

TNIE’s repeated attempts to reach one of the members of the university’s V-C committee went in vain.