Southern Railway announce special trains ahead of Pongal

MADURAI: Southern Railway has announced special trains ahead of Pongal for southern districts in order to clear extra rush during festival time. Advance reservation for the above Festival Special Trains will open at 8 am on 05.01.2025 (Sunday).

Train No 06092 Tirunelveli-Tambaram Weekly Festival Special will leave Tirunelveli at 3.30 pm on January 12, 19 and 26, 2025 (Sundays) and reach Tambaram at 04.10 am on the next day.

In the return direction Train No 06091 Tambaram-Tirunelveli Weekly Festival Special will leave Tambaram at 3.30 pm on 13, 20 and 27 January, 2025 (Mondays) and reach Tirunelveli at 04.55 am on the next day.

Similarly, Train No 06093 Tambaram-Kanniyakumari Festival Special will leave Tambaram at 10.30 pm on 13 January, 2025 (Monday) and reach Kanniyakumari at 12.30 pm on the next day.

In the return direction Train No 06094 Kanniyakumari-Tambaram Festival Special will leave Kanniyakumari at 3.30 pm on 14 January, 2025 (Tuesday) and reach Tambaram at 06.15 am on the next day.

Train No 06089 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Nagercoil Weekly Festival Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 1.30 pm on 12 and 19 January, 2025 (Sundays) and reach Nagercoil at 1 am on the next day.

In the return direction Train No 06090 Nagercoil- Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly Festival Special will leave Nagercoil at 7 pm on 13 and 20 January, 2025 (Mondays) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 09.30 am on the next day.

Train No 06104 Ramanathapuram-Tambaram Bi-Weekly Festival Special will leave Ramanathapuram at 3.30 pm on 10, 12 and 17 January, 2025 (Friday, Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 03.30 am on the next day.

In the return direction Train No 06103 Tambaram-Ramanathapuram Bi-Weekly Festival Special will leave Tambaram at 5 pm on 11, 13 and 18 January, 2025 (Saturday, Monday) and reach Ramanathapuram at 05.15 am on the next day.