Tamil Nadu: First jallikattu in 2025 sees 235 tamers, 459 bulls

PUDUKKOTTAI: The jallikattu season has commenced in the run-up to the Pongal festivities with Thachankurichi village near Gandarvakottai in the district holding the first of the traditional bull-taming sport of the year in the state on Saturday.

An impressive line-up of 459 bulls and 236 bull-tamers vied before approximately 4,500 cheering spectators who gathered from across the state after ministers S Regupathy and V Siva Meyyanathan inaugurated the competition. The bull-tamers were from Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Madurai and Sivaganga districts.

Sreedhar from Madurai emerged the Best Bull-Tamer, successfully taming 12 bulls. His performance earned him a Pulsar bike, which was presented during the closing ceremony.

Notably, a 10-member team led by a transgender person, Viji from Karungulam in Vaiyampatti block of Tiruchy, arrived with her three jallikattu bulls. Viji said, “Since childhood, I have been deeply fascinated by jallikattu. It is a practice that has been passed down through generations in my family. I currently raise seven jallikattu bulls, and they have participated in several events across the state, winning numerous accolades.”

Amid the excitement, 23 bull-tamers sustained injuries, with four requiring advanced medical attention. Nine spectators were injured in minor accidents.

Medical attention was given to them at the medical camp at the venue and the nearby government hospital.

The Don Bosco Youth Forum organised the event formally named the Vinnaerpu Annai Jallikattu.

District Collector M Aruna presided over the inaugural function.