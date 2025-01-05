TN aims to generate 7,500 megawatt additional renewable power via three new policies

CHENNAI: The state is aiming to add 7,500 Megawatt (MW) of renewable energy capacity in the financial year 2025-26, supported by new policies, plans from major corporate players, and exemption from interstate transmission charges.

A senior official from Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) told TNIE, “Recently, the Tamil Nadu government introduced three policies for wind, pumped hydro and small hydropower to boost installed capacity. Many corporate players are approaching us to set up windmills and pumped storage power plants across the state.”

TN’s total renewable energy capacity rose to 24,091 MW by November 2024, up from 19,983.42 MW in March 2024. This reflects an increase of 4,107.58 MW in the first eight months of the current financial year (between April and November). The official added that the state is likely to add another 1,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by March end.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s leadership in renewable energy, another official noted, “As of March 2024, Tamil Nadu ranked third in the country, accounting for 11.63% of the renewable energy installed in the country.”

During 2023-24, Tamil Nadu ranked fifth in renewable energy generation, producing 33.17 billion units (BU) and accounting for 9.22% of the renewable energy generated in the country. Specifically, for energy from solar, wind, bio power, and small hydropower, the state ranked fourth, generating 29.60 BU, which is 13.11% of the total.

Renewable energy accounted for 26.90% of Tamil Nadu’s total energy generation in the state. Most of this came from wind power, which contributed 50.98%, followed by solar power at 35.39%. “We aim to generate 100 BU of renewable energy by 2030,” the official said.

He also added, “The power supply situation is expected to improve with the increased pace of capacity additions led by renewables. However, the energy transitions towards renewables will continue to hinge on the development of hybrid and energy storage capacities and an adequate increase in evacuation infrastructure.”