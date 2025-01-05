Two more panchayats dissatisfied over merger with Dharmapuri municipality

DHARMAPURI: The Sogathur panchayat and the Elakkiampatti panchayat have submitted a petition with the district administration expressing their dissatisfaction over merging of their respective panchayat with the Dharmapuri municipality.

This comes a day after residents of A Jettihalli panchayat and the Thadangam panchayat expressed their dissatisfaction with merger of their panchayats. The latest petition urges the state government to cancel the Government Order (GO) passed on merging 10 panchayats with the municipality.

Speaking to TNIE, S Kalaiselvan, a resident of Sogathur panchayat said, “With the merger, the labourers will not be eligible under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme anymore. There are many elderly people and unskilled labourers who rely on this for livelihood. Further the district itself lacks any industries or businesses. This will force labourers to move out of their houses in search of jobs which will increase migrant labourers.”

K Valli, a resident of Elakkiyampatti said, “These 10 panchayats are all rural areas. While merging would lead to development, we cannot afford the taxation policy of a municipality. Most of the protestors are daily wage labourers barely earning Rs 500 per day. We will be burdened by the tax.” When TNIE spoke to the administrative officials, they said, “The petitions will be forwarded to the concerned authorities.”