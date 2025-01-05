VCK MP Ravikumar chosen for Annal Ambedkar award

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced the recipients of various annual state awards that will be presented by Chief Minister MK Stalin on January 15, observed as Tiruvalluvar Day. Tamil scholar M Padikkaramu will receive the Ayyan Tiruvalluvar award for the year 2025. The remaining awards are for the year 2024.

VCK MP and scholar D Ravikumar has been chosen for the Annal Ambedkar Award, journalist and Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam leader Viduthalai Rajendran for the Thanthai Periyar Award, former MP L Ganesan for the Perarignar Anna award, poet Kabilan for the Mahakavi Bharathiyar Award, poet Pon Selvaganapathy for the Pavendar Bharathidasan Award, Doctors’ Association for Social Equality general secretary Dr GR Ravindranath for the Tamil Thendral Thiru Vi Ka award, and VM Pothiyaverpan for the Muthamizh Kavalar KAP Viswanatham award.

Writer Muthu Vavasi will received the Muthamizh Kalaignar award, which carries the highest cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. The recipients of Annal Ambedkar and Thanthai Periyar awards will each receive a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each while the recipients of all other awards will receive a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh each. All awardees will be honoured with a one sovereign gold medal, citation, and shawl, besides the cash prize.