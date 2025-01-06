Anna University students bear the brunt as security tightened

Over the past decade, the curfew at the women’s hostel has grown tighter, from 9 pm to 8.30 pm. The students are expected to be at their dorms by 8.20 pm for a dorm-wise roll call. The curfew at the men’s hostel remains 9 pm.

A sign at the women’s hostel gate read, “Ironing and stitching services will be stopped with effect from 31-12-2024 due to security reasons.” Students believe this is because third-party services are involved. Those who had been using these services, which entailed bringing their clothes to the amenities centre opposite the hostel building, are now forced to look for other options.

Earlier, although some university staff did question students found talking to members of the opposite gender, especially in the evenings and nights, it was largely never a problem for outsiders, as the place was open to the public, students said. Security checks at the gates would be carried out at random and while hostel security — especially at the women’s hostel — had always been strict, others parts of the campus were open to all, they added.

“We understand that the measures are for our safety but the university has always failed to find a balanced approach. Before the incident, I had multiple relatives and friends sauntering into the campus with no questions asked. I doubt if it would have been possible in any other institution. Now, even the students are being pulled up for walking or sitting around the campus,” said another student.

Since the incident, the university banned outsiders from taking walks inside its premises. Moreover, during the recent alumni meet, attendees were specifically asked to use the Kotturpuram entrance and not the main gate.

Speaking to TNIE, a professor said Anna University students are some of the best in the state and are generally focused. “These rules may make sense for the time being but I hope they will be gradually relaxed, with only a few essential regulations for outsiders,” the professor added. University registrar J Prakash was unavailable for comments.

Accused detained under Goondas Act

Greater Chennai Police has detained AU rape case accused Gnanasekaran (37) under the Goondas Act based on recommendation of the Special Investigation Team (SIT). A police source said that Gnanasekaran has been detained under the Goondas Act thrice previously in other cases