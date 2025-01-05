Anna University tightens rules; delivery executives not allowed inside, students encouraged to use bicycles on campus

CHENNAI: As the new academic semester begins on Monday, Anna University has directed its faculty to prioritise the safety and security of students.

The administration has instructed deans, heads of departments, and faculty members to implement comprehensive security measures, including ensuring that no construction labourers engaged on campus remain on campus after working hours.

Additionally, unauthorised vehicles are strictly prohibited from entering the campus, and any such instances should be reported to the police.

Faculty members have noted that these are the first specific guidelines issued by the administration regarding security initiatives.

"Following the sexual assault of a second-year student inside the campus, we have been directed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against any form of harassment," said a faculty member.