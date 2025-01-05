Anna University tightens rules; delivery executives not allowed inside, students encouraged to use bicycles on campus

CHENNAI: As the new academic semester begins on Monday, Anna University has directed its faculty to prioritise the safety and security of students.
The administration has instructed deans, heads of departments, and faculty members to implement comprehensive security measures, including ensuring that no construction labourers engaged on campus remain on campus after working hours.
Additionally, unauthorised vehicles are strictly prohibited from entering the campus, and any such instances should be reported to the police.
Faculty members have noted that these are the first specific guidelines issued by the administration regarding security initiatives.
"Following the sexual assault of a second-year student inside the campus, we have been directed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against any form of harassment," said a faculty member.
Faculty members have been instructed to encourage students to use bicycles on campus and avoid motorbikes or cars and the order from administration also mandated vehicles to be parked only in designated parking areas.
Similarly, all delivery excecutives are allowed only up to the campus gates. Faculties have been directed to conduct regular patrols within the campus by security personnel.
In a circular issued to faculties, they have been asked to inform students that all existing CCTV cameras on campus are operational and are monitored regularly to ensure enhanced security, with additional deployment of security personnel as needed.
"Based on students feedback, the administration will install additional CCTV cameras on campus. Increased security awareness through CCTV monitoring will boost students' confidence," said a faculty member.
Faculties have also been encouraged to assist students by directing them to counsellors available on campus for academic concerns, personal challenges, stress management, career guidance, and emotional well-being.
Additionally, faculties have been instructed to hold regular monthly meetings with the faculty in charge of the PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Cell to address grievances and ensure that outsiders are prohibited from using the campus for non-academic purposes, such as walking or other recreational activities.
"On the first day of the academic session on Monday, we have been asked to visit classrooms, interact with students, and remind them to wear their ID cards at all times, presenting them to security personnel upon request.
In cases where students forget their ID, they must record their name, register number, in-time, and exit time in the register maintained by security personnel," added the faculty member.
A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus on the night of December 23 and one person, who was later identified as Gnanasekaran, has been arrested in connection with the case.
The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with opposition parties intensifying their criticism of the university's handling of campus security.