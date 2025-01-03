Madras HC fumes at political parties for politicising Anna University sexual assault case

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the gender-based atrocities against women, the Madras High Court on Thursday criticised the political parties for politicising the Anna University rape case.

Justice P Velmurugan made the comments while refusing to grant permission, as sought, for the protest organised by the PMK’s women’s wing at Valluvarkottam over the sexual assault on the engineering student in the university.

He said the political parties are trying to gain the attention of the media, instead of having genuine concern over the crime perpetrated against the girl.

The judge said holding protests would not help the cause; and the court would deal with the matter if the probe by the special investigation team, as ordered by the court, is not done in a proper manner.

Flaying that a media trial was being done on the issue, he observed that the media ought not have done so.