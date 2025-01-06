CPM leader’s remarks have potential to destabilise camaraderie: Murasoli

CHENNAI: Sharply reacting to the remarks of CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan as to whether Chief Minister MK Stalin has imposed an undeclared emergency in Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK on Sunday said the CPM leader has expressed his views without realising the fact that such comments have the potential to destabilise the alliance camaraderie between the two parties.

Giving prominence to the response of the DMK to Balakrishnan, the Dravidian major’s party organ ‘Murasoli’ published an article on page 1. Recalling Balakrishnan’s article in CPM organ ‘Theekathir’ six days ago wherein the Left leader admitted that the party had staged protests over numerous issues in the past, the article said,

“The DMK does not react to every word uttered by Balakrishnan. But perhaps Balakrishnan took the silence from the DMK as a sign of weakness. Recently, Balakrishnan had said Periyar’s ideologies have been diluted in the Dravidian parties’ regimes. The police department has been functioning without restraint, etc,” the Murasoli article added.

The CPM leader’s remarks came after the VCK’s differences with the ruling DMK on a few occasions and after the suspension of Aadhav Arjuna, former deputy general secretary of VCK, the issue came to an end. In November last, Balakrishnan went on record saying that the DMK or the AIADMK cannot win elections without the support of allies. Despite that, the Dravidian majors have chosen not to share power, he said.