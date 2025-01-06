‘Mediation will help restore strained family relationships’: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Mediation for resolving family disputes provides a holistic settlement and restores strained family relationships, said Madras High Court Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy at a symposium on mediation as a best legal solution for disputes.

Participating in a panel discussion along with justice (retired) K Kannan and advocate Pushya Sitaraman on the topic ‘Mediation as the best legal solution’, he said, “The magic of mediation is restoration of relationship. It can settle an issue in a wholesome manner.” He noted that mediation is mandatory before opting for litigations as per the act relating to commercial disputes.

Justice Kannan, a reputed mediator, advised conflicts in family over properties or relationships to be settled through mediation. “It is better to go for mediation before the family relationships get toxic,” he said, adding, “When there is opening of hearts, mediation becomes easier.”

Advocates Geetha Ramaseshan, Uma Ramanathan and Revathi Mohan sat on a panel discussion on mediating disputes in family relationships while the panel comprising R Murari, Chitra Narayanan and R Vijayakrishnan discussed mediating disputes on inheritance and family business.