MGNREGA jobs give hope for disabled persons in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Over 2,000 disabled persons from poor backgrounds got a fresh lease of life over the past six months as they were recruited for jobs through the MGNREGA scheme.
As per the district records, 4,831 disabled persons registered under the MGNREGA scheme in Dindigul, of which 2,858 were offered job cards and they have completed the work.
Based on GO 93 dated May 5, 2024, disabled persons are engaged as watermen and worksite supervisor’s assistants and paid Rs 310 per day. They are also allowed to complete just 50% of the work for complete payment.
M Thangavel (65), a disabled person said, "I was born and brought up in Manakattu Colony of Dindigul and suffered a limb deformation since birth. I used to work in a music band, and it involved a lot of walking around, I endured the pain. But for the past few years, I have been unable to walk or stand for long due to my age. I was moved out of the band. Three months ago, a friend told me about the MGNREGA scheme, but I dismissed it as I am disabled. But to my surprise, I was recruited. I engaged in the work by helping MGNREGA workers with tea, water and other minor things. I am happy that despite my disability, I could earn Rs 310 per day."
A work site supervisor of a MGNREGA scheme said, "Disabled persons are also engaged in minor works related to desilting, such clearing uprooted jungle scrub, planting and benching old embarkments, among others. However, they are offered complete payment after they complete just 50% of the average outcome."
Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of the Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) general secretary S Namburajan said, "Empowering disabled persons is important. In 2011, we protested for the inclusion of disabled persons as daily wagers under the MGNREGA scheme. It took some time and finally, it was successfully implemented. Though the sum is little, it will greatly empower the disabled persons."
A top official from the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) told TNIE, "This move by the state government through the GO gives hope for disabled workers, many of whom are from a poor financial background. Based on the kind of physical problems, works are
segregated. For example, deaf and dumb persons are given manual labour-related work, while persons with one limb or victims of polio are offered work such taking care of the children of on-duty MGNREGA workers. Such jobs have drastically changed their life."
Athoor - 460
Batlagundu – 48
Dindigul - 134
Guzilimaparai - 154
Kodaikanal - 1
Natham - 88
Nilakottai - 410
Oddanchatram - 15
Palani - 180
Reddiyarchatram – 376
Shanarpatti - 442
Thoppampatty - 113
Vadamadurai - 269
Vedasandur - 168