MGNREGA jobs give hope for disabled persons in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Over 2,000 disabled persons from poor backgrounds got a fresh lease of life over the past six months as they were recruited for jobs through the MGNREGA scheme.

As per the district records, 4,831 disabled persons registered under the MGNREGA scheme in Dindigul, of which 2,858 were offered job cards and they have completed the work.

Based on GO 93 dated May 5, 2024, disabled persons are engaged as watermen and worksite supervisor’s assistants and paid Rs 310 per day. They are also allowed to complete just 50% of the work for complete payment.

M Thangavel (65), a disabled person said, "I was born and brought up in Manakattu Colony of Dindigul and suffered a limb deformation since birth. I used to work in a music band, and it involved a lot of walking around, I endured the pain. But for the past few years, I have been unable to walk or stand for long due to my age. I was moved out of the band. Three months ago, a friend told me about the MGNREGA scheme, but I dismissed it as I am disabled. But to my surprise, I was recruited. I engaged in the work by helping MGNREGA workers with tea, water and other minor things. I am happy that despite my disability, I could earn Rs 310 per day."

A work site supervisor of a MGNREGA scheme said, "Disabled persons are also engaged in minor works related to desilting, such clearing uprooted jungle scrub, planting and benching old embarkments, among others. However, they are offered complete payment after they complete just 50% of the average outcome."