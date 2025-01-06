Motorists irked by snail’s pace of drain work on Avinashi Road

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is carrying out cross-drain and stormwater channel works on Avinashi road from Addis Street to CSI Immanuel Church corner at a snail’s pace, raising concerns among motorists and public.

After city roads were inundated by heavy rains during monsoon last year, the civic body has begun taking steps to prevent a similar situation. As part of this, officials decided to construct a pre-cast concrete culvert and a cross-drain across Avinashi Road at Uppilipalayam in order to prevent waterlogging. Works commenced several months ago and are still ongoing. The NH road, which was dug for cross-drain is yet to be repaired.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from CCMC said, “The cross-drain culvert is being set up for a total length of 27 metres and width of 2.2 metres using mega concrete culverts. The precast culvert with a dimension of 2x2 metres has been installed to carry rainwater. We have also planned to construct a stormwater channel for a length of 130 metres using the general funds and connect it with this drain near Avinashi Road. The work is getting delayed as the highways department is yet to remove encroachments on the road near Church corner. Once removed, we shall finish works in about 15 days.”