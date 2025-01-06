New Year’s liquor, beer sales dampen Tasmac’s spirits

CHENNAI: The year 2025 has already dampened Tasmac’s spirits as it recorded a decline in liquor sales on New Year’s Day, compared to the previous year. While the sales figure for December 31, New Year’s Eve, is not available, the combined sales figure for the month of December also shows a decline compared to the same period in 2023.

The decline was witnessed in the sale of both IMFS (Indian made foreign spirit) and beer. IMFS and beer sales on January 1 dropped by 3.93% and 4.02% respectively, compared to January 1, 2024.

Tasmac sold 90,109 beer cases on January 1, compared to 93,883 cases last year. On New Year’s Day, among districts that saw sharpest decline in beer sales were Ramanathapuram (27.26 %), Nagapattinam (26.80%), Tiruvarur (23.26%), and Tirunelveli (20.58%). In terms of IMFS sales, Nagapattinam saw the steepest decline at 28.69%, followed by Tiruvarur (15.32%) and Theni (14.22%).

A senior Tasmac official told TNIE that only 10 administrative districts reported increase in beer sales, which included Tiruvallur (16.1% rise), Chennai North (9%), Chennai Central (8.8%), Kanchipuram North (8.7%), and Chennai South (7.8%).

The beer sales for December, 2024, also dropped by 1.48% compared to the same period in 2023. Similarly IMFS sales dropped by 1.12% compared to 2023.

Explaining the reasons for the dip, another official said the day on which New Year fell could also be a factor, as this year it was on a weekday. “Last year, New Year’s Day fell on a Monday, while this year it was on a Wednesday.” He also pointed to other factors such as weather and shifting preferences.

Tasmac has directed district managers to investigate outlets where sales have dropped by more than 5% and identify reasons for the decline. “District managers have been strictly instructed to monitor even small dips in sales to ensure there is no sale of duplicate liquor or other substances,” the official added.