Off the cuff | Unwelcome return

When J Srinivasan returned to AIADMK from AMMK in 2021, it was like inviting back the uncle who always overstays his welcome – all smiles and flowers, but with a side of side-eye. Loyalists grumbled, “Did we really need this political ping-pong back?” His recent jump to district secretary turned meetings into a circus of disagreements, with one insider calling them “a right old fuss”. Srinivasan insists it’s all sunshine and rainbows, but it’s more like a political soap opera where everyone’s forgotten their lines. Meanwhile, DMK leaders sit back, popcorn in hand, thinking, “This is better than telly,” and betting on a 2026 win.

Lockdown central

Two Saturdays ago, Anna University’s Guindy campus had begun transforming into a citadel. With security beefed up following a sexual assault of a student, the place was quieter than a library during exam week. There was chatter about advancing the curfew, igniting discussions on whether confining students was the right move. The campus was on the brink of banning outsiders. A TNIE reporter was personally chaperoned by security from the registrar’s office back to the gate, with no chance to mingle or check on new safety protocols. The TNIE photographer was even barred from snapping the university’s exterior from outside! Safety is crucial, but at the cost of transparency and the campus’s lively spirit?