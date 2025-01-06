Service to resume soon on India’s first vertical lift rail bridge at Pamban

RAMESWARAM: After more than two years of wait, train services are set to resume on Pamban - Rameswaram section, with a new vertical lift bridge at Pamban replacing the iconic but old structure that had long connected Rameswaram Island to the Indian mainland.

Spanning the Palk Strait in the Bay of Bengal, this new 2.08 km bridge is not only a critical transportation link but also considered an engineering feat of sorts.

Its unique feature lies in the 72.5-metre-long navigational span, which weighs a staggering 660 metric tonnes (MT). Using a theoretically simple technology — a counterweight system — to suspend 620 of the 660 MT above the sea, the bridge reduces its reliance on powerful electric motors which are now used to elevate only the remaining 40 MT.

The bridge has been cleared by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) after addressing concerns. In response to CRS observations regarding procedural lapses such as delays in obtaining approvals and measures to prevent corrosion, the Ministry of Railways issued a detailed explanation and made corrections, clearing the way for the resumption of train services to Rameswaram.

The new Pamban bridge comprises 99 spans, each 18.3 metres long, with the pivotal navigational span being the longest and heaviest component. At 660 MT, it forms a significant portion of the bridge’s total weight of 1,880 MT. The span itself is raised and lowered using an electric motor with a capacity of 760 RPM, allowing it to lift in just 5 minutes and 3 seconds, a remarkable feat when compared to the old bridge’s manual bascule mechanism which took 30 to 45 minutes.