Shortage of Tamil workbook blow to Ennum Ezhuthum

CHENNAI: A widespread shortage of Ennum Ezhuthum Tamil workbook for the third term has left primary school teachers across the state frustrated and confused on how to proceed with lessons.

Under the Ennum Ezhuthum scheme, workbooks are provided for all the subjects based on the learning levels of students and to encourage activity-based learning in schools. According to the teachers, the textbooks for all the classes reach the schools on time for distribution on the day of reopening, except for Ennum Ezhuthum workbooks. The schools reopened on January 2, but the workbooks are yet to reach many schools. Even in schools that have received them, there is a severe shortage of Tamil workbooks, said sources.

“For the last two terms, we were receiving the books within three days to a week (of school reopening), which is an improvement from previous years. However, we are receiving messages from the block-level education offices that there is a shortage of Tamil workbooks due to which the distribution is delayed for this term. There is also no clear answer on when it will come,” said a primary school teacher in Sivagangai.