Shortage of Tamil workbook blow to Ennum Ezhuthum

CHENNAI: A widespread shortage of Ennum Ezhuthum Tamil workbook for the third term has left primary school teachers across the state frustrated and confused on how to proceed with lessons.
Under the Ennum Ezhuthum scheme, workbooks are provided for all the subjects based on the learning levels of students and to encourage activity-based learning in schools. According to the teachers, the textbooks for all the classes reach the schools on time for distribution on the day of reopening, except for Ennum Ezhuthum workbooks. The schools reopened on January 2, but the workbooks are yet to reach many schools. Even in schools that have received them, there is a severe shortage of Tamil workbooks, said sources.
“For the last two terms, we were receiving the books within three days to a week (of school reopening), which is an improvement from previous years. However, we are receiving messages from the block-level education offices that there is a shortage of Tamil workbooks due to which the distribution is delayed for this term. There is also no clear answer on when it will come,” said a primary school teacher in Sivagangai.
Teachers warn that the shortage could disrupt students’ learning schedule. “Students are required to complete activities in the workbooks after each lesson, which reinforces their learning. Delay in distribution of the workbooks could affect its effectiveness. Most of the questions in examinations are also from workbooks rather than textbooks,” said a teacher from Chennai. She added that her school received Tamil workbooks for only one class out of five classes.
Another teacher in Kanniyakumari said they haven’t distributed the workbooks as they received only for 50% of the students. “If we distribute it to only half of them, we are worried that the parents of other students will question us. The department has to ensure that these workbooks are delivered before the schools reopen,” he said.
Meanwhile, sources in the education department said that the shortage of Tamil workbooks would be more than five lakh as the department forgot to include English-medium students while printing the workbooks. However, officials in the department downplayed the number and blamed it on discrepancies in getting the student count from districts. “The issue was brought to our notice 10 days back and we have given orders for additional printing of the workbooks. It would be sent to the schools soon,” said a senior official from the department.