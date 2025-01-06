Summer heat & pest attack affect coconut yield in Tamil Nadu, price doubles

COIMBATORE: Households and eateries across the state have started feeling the pinch as, along with other staple vegetables like onion and tomato, price of coconut too has almost jumped two-fold in the last few months.

The retail price of a coconut weighing around 500gm has crossed Rs 50 in Chennai as the farm-gate price (procurement rate) of coconuts in Pollachi and Anaimalai has more than doubled in four months from Rs 25 per kg in August to Rs 57 per kg in December. Traders say the price has hit an all-time high because of drop in crop yield due to various factors.

Pollachi is the main coconut hub of Tamil Nadu. From Pollachi, coconuts are sent to Kerala, and other major markets of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai.

N Palanisamy, a wholesale dealer from Pollachi, said, “For transporting a truck load of 10 tonnes of coconut to Chennai, it costs around Rs 35,000.”

According to sources, the retail price of coconut goes up by nearly 50% compared to the farm-gate price as two to three intermediaries are involved in the transaction and freight cost casts a huge burden.

If the farm-gate price is Rs 60 per kg, the retail price will be Rs 90 per kg, a mark-up of 50%. A medium-sized coconut weighs between 450-500gm and the retail price is Rs 40-Rs 45 apiece in cities like Chennai, sources said.

P Jeevanantham, a trader who procures coconut from around 75 farmers at Aliyar in Pollachi said, “We get orders from retailers and approach farmers. Based on the market price of the day, we negotiate with farmers and procure the produce. The price rose sharply in the second week of September after import duty on palmolein oil, soybean oil and refined sunflower oil was increased.