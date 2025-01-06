TN Assembly: Governor walks out without delivering address, citing “disrespect” of national anthem

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed high drama and unprecedented scenes on Monday as Governor RN Ravi staged a walkout without delivering the customary address prepared by the state government on the opening day of the first session of the year. Citing “brazen disrespect” to the National Anthem and the Constitution, the Governor left the House abruptly, creating a significant stir.
The session began at 9:29 a.m. with the recital of the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu, the official state song. Immediately after, Congress MLAs moved to the well of the House to raise an issue. Simultaneously, AIADMK MLAs entered the well, raising slogans, displaying posters, and wearing badges to protest over an unspecified matter. Amid this commotion, the Governor reportedly said something inaudible to those present and exited the Assembly at 9:32 a.m.
Following the Governor’s departure, Speaker M. Appavu commenced reading the Tamil version of the Governor's address, which is traditionally prepared by the state government. Shortly thereafter, the AIADMK MLAs were evicted en masse due to their disruptive behaviour, while members of the BJP, PMK, and even the Congress, a DMK ally, staged walkouts over separate issues.
In response to the events, the Raj Bhavan released a tweet explaining the Governor’s decision to leave the Assembly. It stated, “The Constitution of Bharat and the National Anthem were once again insulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today. Respecting the National Anthem is among the first Fundamental Duty as enshrined in our Constitution. It is sung in all the state legislatures at the beginning and the end of the Governor's address.”
The statement further alleged that only the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu was sung upon the Governor’s arrival, contrary to his repeated insistence that the National Anthem should precede the state song. According to the Raj Bhavan, the Governor had “respectfully reminded the House of its Constitutional Duty” and appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Speaker M. Appavu to ensure the anthem was sung. The tweet claimed their refusal prompted the Governor to walk out in “deep anguish.”
As per the established rules of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu is sung at the commencement of proceedings, while the National Anthem is traditionally sung at the conclusion of the day’s business after the Speaker delivers the Tamil version of the Governor's address.
Meanwhile, Speaker Appavu directed the media not to report any developments within the Assembly without his permission, warning of action against violations.
The incident marks a continuation of ongoing tensions between the Governor and the state government over procedural and constitutional matters, setting the stage for further political friction in Tamil Nadu.
After the Speaker completed reading out the customary address of the governor, Leader of the House and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan explained certain issues relating to the governor's customary address.
Duraimurugan noted that the State government could have followed the example of certain other Assemblies by skipping the Governor's customary address altogether. However, it adhered to the Constitution, which mandates the Governor to deliver the address.
Referring to the events of January 9, 2023, Duraimurugan recalled that the Governor had deviated from the approved text of the customary speech, skipping certain portions while adding others. This year, the Governor once again left the Assembly without delivering the full address, citing objections to the absence of the National Anthem at the beginning of the session.
The Speaker, however, clarified that the longstanding convention in the Tamil Nadu Assembly is to play the Thamizh Thaai Vazhthu at the beginning of the session and the National Anthem at the end. The Speaker had previously explained this protocol to the Governor, reaffirming the Assembly's respect for the National Anthem.
Duraimurugan criticized the Governor's actions, stating, "Even after last year’s clarification, the Governor has once again raised the same issue and refused to deliver the customary address fully. This raises questions about the genuine intent behind these actions. This House, the government, and the people of Tamil Nadu hold the National Anthem in the highest regard."
In response to the incident, Duraimurugan moved a resolution to ensure that only the approved version of the Governor's address is recorded in the Assembly's official records. The resolution was passed by a voice vote.
This controversy underscores ongoing tensions between the Tamil Nadu government and the Governor over procedural and constitutional matters.