TN Assembly: Governor walks out without delivering address, citing “disrespect” of national anthem

In response to the events, the Raj Bhavan released a tweet explaining the Governor’s decision to leave the Assembly. It stated, “The Constitution of Bharat and the National Anthem were once again insulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today. Respecting the National Anthem is among the first Fundamental Duty as enshrined in our Constitution. It is sung in all the state legislatures at the beginning and the end of the Governor's address.”

The statement further alleged that only the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu was sung upon the Governor’s arrival, contrary to his repeated insistence that the National Anthem should precede the state song. According to the Raj Bhavan, the Governor had “respectfully reminded the House of its Constitutional Duty” and appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Speaker M. Appavu to ensure the anthem was sung. The tweet claimed their refusal prompted the Governor to walk out in “deep anguish.”

As per the established rules of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu is sung at the commencement of proceedings, while the National Anthem is traditionally sung at the conclusion of the day’s business after the Speaker delivers the Tamil version of the Governor's address.

Meanwhile, Speaker Appavu directed the media not to report any developments within the Assembly without his permission, warning of action against violations.

The incident marks a continuation of ongoing tensions between the Governor and the state government over procedural and constitutional matters, setting the stage for further political friction in Tamil Nadu.