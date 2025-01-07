14,000 govt buses to be operated for Pongal in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Transport Minister S S Sivasankar on Monday announced that a total of 14,104 government buses will be operated to various parts from Chennai between January 10 and 13 during the Pongal festival.

To manage the increased demand, he said all eight transport corporations have been empowered to hire private buses.

Speaking after a coordination meeting at the secretariat, Sivasankar said government buses will operate only from KCBT in Kilambakkam, CMBT in Koyambedu and MMBT in Madhavaram.

“Around 500 MTC buses will be operated to these termini from various depots to help people board the mofussil and SETC buses,” he added.

Sivasankar said 5,736 special buses will run from Chennai to various parts of the state between January 10 and 13. An additional 2,092 regular buses will also operate during this period. Furthermore, 7,800 buses will be operated from locations outside of Chennai.