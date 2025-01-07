ECI announces by-election for Erode East on February 5; TN parties gear up

CHENNAI: Pushing the political parties of Tamil Nadu into election mode once again, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced that the by-election to the Erode East Assembly constituency which fell vacant following the death of EVKS Elangovan who represented this constituency died on December 14.

This is the second by-election to the Erode East Assembly constituency in the 16th Assembly of the state. Thirumagan Evera, son of EVKS Elangovan who represented this constituency died on January 4, 2023. Following this, Elangovan contested from this constituency and was elected to the Assembly. Due to illness, Elangovan died on December 14.

According to the notification issued by the ECI, the filing of nominations for this by-election will start on January 10 and the last date for filing nominations will be January 17. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 18 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations will be January 20. The polling will take place on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The TNCC has expressed its willingness to contest this by-election. However, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, recently said a decision on this would be arrived at after consultations.