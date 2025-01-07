Ex-panchayat president told to pay Rs 26 lakh to Tamil Nadu govt

KANNIYAKUMARI: The district ordered the outgoing Dharmapuram village panchayat president to pay nearly Rs 26 lakh, with an interest of 15%, within a month for allegedly causing losses to the treasury during 2020-21. However, the ex-president, P Renga Nayahi, said the move was politically motivated because she and her husband are affiliated to the BJP.

Official sources said Collector R Alagumeena ordered Nayahi to pay the amount after officials conducted an audit. The order was issued on January 4, a day before the tenure of the elected reps ends. Further, the officials said that during an inquiry, Nayahi had said that the government funds were used for Covid-19 prevention measures.

Official sources said Nayahi could appeal to the authorities in Chennai within one month.

Nayahi said that since she and her husband, a former BJP district functionary, were affiliated to the saffron party, the action was initiated with ulterior motives.

The funds were spent for preventive measures, including purchase of face masks, bleaching powder, spraying of disinfectants, providing food to health workers and vaccines as 600 people had been affected and 30 deaths were reported in the panchayat at the time.

Nayahi added that the funds were spent following consultation with panchayat ward members and officials.