Final poll roll: Tamil Nadu has 6.36 crore voters as on January 1

CHENNAI: The integrated final electoral roll for the Special Summary Revision of 2025, with January 1 as the qualifying date, was released on Monday by Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik.

As per the final roll, Tamil Nadu’s electorate stands at 6.36 crore, comprising 3.11 crore men, 3.24 crore women and 9,120 individuals of the third gender. The list also includes 3,740 overseas voters and 4.78 lakh persons with disabilities.

According to a statement, the revision process began with the draft publication on October 29, 2024, followed by a claims and objections period from October 29 to November 28.

During this time, 14.02 lakh applications for inclusion were received, of which 13.80 lakh were approved. A total of 5.16 lakh deletion requests were filed, with 4.97 lakh deletions made due to reasons such as shifting (3.72 lakh), deaths (1.09 lakh) and duplicate entries (15,797). Additionally, corrections were carried out for 2.15 lakh electors.

As per the released rolls, Shozhinganallur in Chengalpattu district recorded the highest electorate with 6.9 lakh voters, while Kilvelur in Nagapattinam district registered the lowest with 1.76 lakh electors. A total of 4.1 lakh first-time voters in the 18-19 age group were enrolled during the revision.

The electoral roll in PDF format is available on https://elections.tn.gov.in.

Eligible individuals who turned 18 on or before January 1 and whose names are missing can apply for inclusion at Electoral Registration Offices, or www.voters.eci.gov.in, or via the Voter Helpline App, the statement added.