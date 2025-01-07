Guava price jumps to Rs 70 per kilogram in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul, farmers blame unseasonal weather conditions

DINDIGUL: Guava prices have risen sharply in Dindigul markets, due to lack of supply. One kilogramme of guava which was sold at Rs 50 last month (December 2024), has now gone up to Rs 70 in the retail market, as farmers attribute the price hike to unseasonal weather conditions and delay in the flowering phase of the trees.
According to official records, guava plantations are spread over 2,400 hectares (2022-23) and 2,201 hectares (2021-22) in Dindigul district. Of them, the Palani district alone accounts for 1,269 hectares (2022-23).
Speaking to TNIE, K Jaganathan a farmer said, "Guava is one of the primary crops cultivated in Dindigul district. However, unseasonal rains, particularly in the months of May and June, caused damages. Though no trees were lost, flower buds got damaged, creating an overall adverse effect on harvest and production. As there are fewer arrivals from farmlands to wholesale and retail markets, the prices have gone up."
Farmers also stated only a few guava trees are in the fruit-bearing stage, while the rest are in flowering stages. Elaborating further, G Radhakrishnan, a farmer said, "I own more than 15 acres of guava plantations in Palani. There was a change in weather conditions oscillating between scorching sun and heavy rains."
"It had a tremendous effect on the plants, as a result, flowering of the plants was delayed in August. Usually, the trees should have borne fruits by the first week of December and plucking would have started by the second and third weeks. But now, I will have to wait for at least one more month, and the situation is the same for many other farmers," he said.
According to the horticulture department officials, many guava plantations in areas such as Ayakudi, Old Ayakudi, Ponnavaram, Pudur, Pookavadi, TKN Pudur, and Poonduvadi faces similar issues.
An official from the horticulture department (Dindigul) told TNIE, "The flowering phase ended by the end of July and early August, and this could be a reason for delayed harvest and production. However, no proper survey was initiated as this is not a disease or disorder. Yet, since there are vast areas of guava plantations, there is a chance that the supply would increase and the price would drop in a couple of weeks. But, nothing can be said for sure."