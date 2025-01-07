Guava price jumps to Rs 70 per kilogram in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul, farmers blame unseasonal weather conditions

DINDIGUL: Guava prices have risen sharply in Dindigul markets, due to lack of supply. One kilogramme of guava which was sold at Rs 50 last month (December 2024), has now gone up to Rs 70 in the retail market, as farmers attribute the price hike to unseasonal weather conditions and delay in the flowering phase of the trees.

According to official records, guava plantations are spread over 2,400 hectares (2022-23) and 2,201 hectares (2021-22) in Dindigul district. Of them, the Palani district alone accounts for 1,269 hectares (2022-23).

Speaking to TNIE, K Jaganathan a farmer said, "Guava is one of the primary crops cultivated in Dindigul district. However, unseasonal rains, particularly in the months of May and June, caused damages. Though no trees were lost, flower buds got damaged, creating an overall adverse effect on harvest and production. As there are fewer arrivals from farmlands to wholesale and retail markets, the prices have gone up."

Farmers also stated only a few guava trees are in the fruit-bearing stage, while the rest are in flowering stages. Elaborating further, G Radhakrishnan, a farmer said, "I own more than 15 acres of guava plantations in Palani. There was a change in weather conditions oscillating between scorching sun and heavy rains."