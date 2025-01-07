Madras HC bins detention of 18 accused in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy under Goondas Act

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed the orders for invoking the Goondas Act against 18 accused in the Kallakurichi hooch deaths on the grounds of delay of invoking the Act, non-furnishing the documents in the language the accused are familiar with and long incarceration.

“The law of preventive detention is draconian. It infringes upon the liberty of a person, a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution. Therefore, the law shall sparingly be invoked if only the detaining authority forms an opinion that there is likelihood of breach of public order,” a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and N Jothiraman observed while quashing the detention order.

The bench said it did not find any serious lapses in invoking the Act after the incident which happened on June 18 and 19 and caused public disorder. However, it noted that there has been an “enormous delay” in invoking the Act, which, according to the Supreme Court, is a ground for setting aside the order of detention.