Madras HC transfers probe against ex-minister in job scam to CBI

CHENNAI: The probe into the alleged job scam case registered by the Virudhunagar district police against former minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji of AIADMK has been transferred to the CBI by the Madras High Court.

Justice P Velmurugan passed the orders on Monday transferring the case from the district crime branch to the central agency, after finding the DCB had failed to file the final report and obtain due sanction from the competent authorities for prosecuting the leader.

The case pertains to the collection of Rs 30 lakh allegedly by K Vijaya Nallathambi on behalf of the ex-minister from an electronic shop owner, S Ravindran of Vembakottai, for appointing his nephew as the district manager of Aavin.

When they failed to provide him with the job, Ravindran lodged a complaint with the police who registered the case against Rajenthra Bhalaji and others. However, the final report was not filed for long.

Ravindran moved a petition in the high court seeking a direction to the district crime branch in this regard. The court, on November 15, 2024, ordered the district crime branch to file the final report as early as possible and adjourned the case for filing a compliance report.

When the matter came up before Justice Velmurugan on Monday, the government advocate for the police submitted that sanction had not been obtained.