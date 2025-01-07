Madurai Bench of Madras HC allows Minister Chezhiaan's plea seeking passport

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday allowed a petition filed by Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan seeking to direct the Tiruchy passport authorities to issue passport to him.

In his petition, the minister said he had submitted an application before the regional passport officer in Tiruchy on September 9, 2024. His original documents were verified and he was assured that he would be issued passport after receiving the police verification report.

However, during verification, the Pandhanallur police of Thanjavur gave an adverse report citing that a criminal case was pending against him. The case pertained to his participation in a protest staged by Kathiramangalam villagers against the ONGC project in 2018.

Despite giving an explanation to the authorities in person regarding the criminal case, they have not issued the passport till now, the minister claimed, adding that the police have also filed chargesheet against him in the case before the Judicial Magistrate I of Thanjavur.

Pointing out that pendency of a criminal case is not a bar for issuance of passport, he sought the court’s intervention. Considering his submissions, Justice L Victoria Gowri allowed the petition and directed the authorities to issue passport to him.