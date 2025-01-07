Manmohan's economic policies formed basis of India's growth: TN CM

CHENNAI: The economic policies framed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh formed the basis of India's growth and Tamil was accorded classical language status during his reign, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday.

Paying rich tributes to Singh at a memorial meeting organised by the TNCC here, he said the late Prime Minister had served as Finance Minister during the economic crisis.

"Manmohan Singh brought various schemes for the welfare of the people. The economic policies formulated by him became the foundation for India's growth," Stalin, who is also the DMK president, said on Singh who died due to age-related ailments on December 26, 2024.

"In 2004 the Prime Minister's position came seeking him following the victory in the elections. Everybody including former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi urged Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to accept the position. But she declined and was magnanimous enough to give it to Manmohan Singh," Stalin said.

Singh remained in power for a decade and during his rule several schemes were implemented.