No UGD, residents of Tamil Nadu's Ramalingapuram demand 30-year tax refund

COIMBATORE: The residents of Ramalingapuram near Udaiyampalayam in CCMC ward 50 have demanded the government to return the tax money they had paid in the last 30 years as the underground drainage network has not been sanctioned to the locality yet.

Due to the lack of sewage channels, residents have constructed soak pits to discharge sewage and wastewater. Several soak pits have become full and sewage is now flowing onto the road, which poses a health hazard.

There are 15 houses in two streets in Ramalingapuram. People complain that basic facilities including UGD, stormwater drains, and even roads have not been provided in the last three decades. The residents mainly demand UGD saying they are facing troubles in discharging waste water.

“Ramalingapuram has not had basic facilities like sewage channel for the last 30 years. Due to this, we have set up sewage tanks (soak pits) in front of every house to discharge sewage. However, since it is clay soil, the water absorption capacity of the soil is too low, due to which choke pits often fill up and the sewage flows onto the road. Hence we have to spend our own money up to Rs 4000 per month to clear the pits twice a month,” said M John Paul, who has been residing there for the last three years.