Reply sought on plea to establish law school in Madurai

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought response from the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking direction to establish a law school in Madurai, similar to the School of Excellence in Law (SOEL) in Chennai.

S Muthukumar, an advocate from Madurai, stated in his petition that there are 15 government law colleges functioning under the control of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University. The said university, located in Chennai, also established the above law school in its campus in 2002. The SOEL has been modelled on the national law schools in the country and has expert faculty of international quality, Muthukumar said.

However, the students from southern districts of Tamil Nadu are finding it difficult to study in SOEL due to its location in the state capital, as they would have to spend a considerable amount of money towards travel expenses, he claimed, and requested the court to direct the government to establish a similar law school in Madurai.

A bench comprising Justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete directed the authorities to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the case.