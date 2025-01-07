Sangam-period remnants unearthed in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM: Archaeological remnants of a Sangam-era civilization have been discovered on the northern bank of the Pamba River near Villupuram.

The findings, exposed due to soil erosion caused by floods after Cyclone Fengal, were initially identified by Satish Kumar and Veeravel, first-year history students from Arignar Anna Government Arts College. They reported it to Assistant Professor Dr D Ramesh.

A team led by Ramesh, including Associate Professor Dr D Ranganathan, archaeologist Mu Cheran, and research scholars, conducted a detailed surface survey over the past two weeks and unearthed several artefacts.

“Artefacts recovered include Neolithic tools such as a well-polished Celt and a double-edged stone axe, along with semi-precious stone beads like carnelian beads (barrel-shaped), quartz beads (button-shaped and fragmented), multi-coloured glass beads, and agate beads,” said Ramesh.

“Terracotta objects such as human figurines, spindle whorls, gaming pieces, ear ornaments, and seals were also discovered. The bricks, measuring 41 cm x 25 cm x 7.05 cm, are similar to those used in the early Sangam period. Various types of pottery fragments, including black-and-red ware, red-slipped ware, and storage jar fragments. Additionally, orange-coloured burnished pottery resembling roulette designs were also discovered.”