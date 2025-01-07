Seven months on, Dharmapuri Railway junction makeover on slow track

DHARMAPURI: Seven months have passed since the South Western Railway announced that Dharmapuri Junction would be developed under the Amrit Bharat Sagar Scheme at the cost of `23 crore. But there has been no progress in the work since then.

The Dharmapuri railway junction is one of the most crucial transit points in the South Western railway divisions in Tamil Nadu with over 40 trains passing through it. However, the last time the Dharmapuri railway junction received an upgrade was two decades ago in 2004.

So, last year when the SW railway announced the ABSS scheme for Dharmapuri, passengers received it cheerful unmindful of the inconvenience it would pose in the short term. However. Six months after the foundation work was undertaken, no other progress has been made to date.

S Mathialagan, district secretary of the railway passenger social welfare association, said, “ The South Western Railway has ignored development works in Tamil Nadu for a long period. Be it the Morappur - Dharmapuri railway line or tracks doubling between Royakottai and Omalur, all schemes are being delayed. The ABSS was crucial to improve amenities in 13 aspects of the Dharmapuri junction but funds have not been allocated due to which works are delayed.”

S Kumaresan, a resident of Elakkiyampatti, said, “ Now there is no parking space available, with Pongal round the corner, families would arrive to depart for their native places. So a large number of vehicles will come here in the upcoming days. But there is only a huge pit. It has been the case for the past 6 months. The SW railway was supposed to construct a parking and reception area. The delay is causing inconvenience.”

When TNIE spoke to officials in the Dharmapuri junction, they said, “ Many developmental works are being undertaken by the SW railway including the construction of the Morappur Railway junction. Further, tracks are being replaced between Royakottai and Omalur. The SW railway is taking steps to improve the experiences of passengers. Similarly, the Dharmapuri junction will also be constructed, funds will be allocated soon.”