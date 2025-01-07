Special officers named for rural local bodies in 28 Tamil Nadu districts

CHENNAI: A day after the expiry of the tenure of elected representatives of Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) in 28 districts across Tamil Nadu, the state government on Monday appointed special officers (SOs) to 9,624 village panchayats, 314 panchayat unions, and 28 district panchayats in these districts.

Simultaneously, the government has issued detailed guidelines and instructions for the functioning of these officers who will be holding the office till July 5. Official sources said a bill in the current session of the Assembly is likely to be introduced for administering the Rural Local Bodies for next six months.

The G.O. attributed many reasons for appointing these officers and why conducting general elections to the rural local bodies before January 5 was not feasible.

GO refers to HC order on delimitation to hold civic polls

According to the G.O. issued by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, the Block Development Officers (village panchayats) of the respective panchayat unions have been appointed as SOs of the respective village panchayats.

Assistant Directors (panchayats) or Assistant Directors (audit) of the rural development and panchayat raj department are appointed as the SOs of the panchayat unions in their respective districts. The Additional Director or Additional Collector or Joint Director or Project Director of the District Rural Development Agencies of the respective districts will act as the SOs of the respective district panchayats.