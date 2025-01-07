TNSTC operates one more bus to Madampatti village

COIMBATORE: The Sungam branch-I under TNSTC Coimbatore region has started to operate a new bus service to villages from Sunday, after TNIE published a story titled ‘Madampatti villagers face difficulties to reach city due to lack of buses’ on January 2.

Top officials said that based on TNIE’s article, TNSTC Coimbatore issued a memo to the Sungam-I branch manager, seeking an explanation for irregularities in bus operations to villages. Residents of Mathipalayam, Sennanur and Krishnarayampudur welcomed the move.

A resident, R Rajkumar at Mathipalayam, told TNIE that of four buses, the first two buses (S4, S4A) had stopped service to their villages during the pandemic.

“Another bus S4, operating from Masakalipalayam to Mathipalayam stopped service in 2023 without any information. Only one bus with the same number S4, operated two trips, once in the morning and evening,” he recalled.

He added that due to this, villagers were forced to walk 4 km to Siruvani main road.

K Tharani from Sennanur told TNIE that as the new bus operates every two hours, villagers can travel to the city with ease. She urged officers to ensure timely operations.