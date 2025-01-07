TTE booked for sexually harassing passenger on train in Tamil Nadu

MAYILADUTHURAI: A ticket examiner has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a female passenger aboard the Uzhavan Express from Chennai to Thanjavur. The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mayiladuthurai registered a case on Monday and launched a search for the accused.

According to sources, the 34-year-old passenger from Kumbakonam was travelling with her mother and child and boarded the train at Tambaram around 11 pm on Sunday.

She requested the TTE, identified as Thomas Wellesley, for a lower berth as she had been allotted an upper berth during booking, sources said. Though the TTE arranged a lower berth, he harassed the passenger by making inappropriate comments as the train passed from Villupuram to Mayiladuthurai.

When the harassment escalated, the woman raised alarm as train neared Mayiladuthurai around 3:45 am. Sensing trouble, the TTE got down from the train at Mayiladuthurai and fled. Based on the woman’s complaint, the GRP filed a case under Sections 75 (1) (sexual harassment) and 75 (2) of BNS and Section 4 of the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.