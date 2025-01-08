1,531kg tobacco products seized by officials in 2024 in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A total of 1,531 kilogramme of banned tobacco products were seized from 403 shops and 44 vehicles in the district in 2024, and Rs 1.06 crore was slapped as fine on the offenders.

According to sources, as per the state government's plan to eradicate banned tobacco products, six teams were set up by the food and safety department and the police department to trace the sale of tobacco products in shops near schools, colleges and other areas.

A total of 831 raids were conducted by both departments across the district from January to December 2024, out of which 403 shops and 44 vehicles were found to be selling banned tobacco products weighing 1,531 kg. While 403 shops were sealed in this regard, a fine of Rs 1,06,16,000 has been imposed.

From January 1 to January 4, 10 teams from the Food and Safety Department and police Department seized 16.275 kg of banned tobacco products from six shops. District Collector VP Jeyaseelan said strict action will be taken against those selling and stocking banned tobacco products.