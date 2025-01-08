Anna University rape case: Police will ensure maximum punishment for perpetrator, assures CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Strongly denying the allegations of the opposition parties against the government regarding the case of sexual assault of a girl student of Anna University, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday assured the State Assembly that impartial action would be taken against the accused and if any other person is found to be involved in the crime.

He further assured that charge sheet in the case will be filed within 60 days and maximum punishment will be ensured for the accused. The CM said that the attempts by the Opposition parties to portray that there is no safety for women in Tamil Nadu, based on this one incident, would not succeed.

"During the investigation of the SIT (Special Investigation Team constituted by the Madras High Court), if any other person's involvement is found, the police will take impartial action against that person irrespective of that person's background. The charge sheet will be filed within 60 days and the government will take all steps to hear this case through a special / designated court and ensure maximum punishment to the perpetrators of this crime," the Chief Minister said, replying to the discussion on a special mention under Rule 55.