Don’t demand bribes: Hosur councillor warns officers

KRISHNAGIRI: Hosur City Municipal Corporation (HCMC) ward councilor warned officials that he would complain to Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) if he received any corruption complaints against them.

Speaking during the council meeting, on Tuesday, V Jayaprakash, ward 42 AIADMK councilor said, “If HCMC staff demand money to approve applications like tax and others, I will lodge complaint to DVAC.”

He also demanded mobile toilets at crowded places like SIPCOT, Dargah, Bathlapalli, and others. He said, “The corporation should curb stray dog and cattle menace as they sometimes affect ambulance movement in the city limits.”

N S Madheswaran, Ward-22 DMK councilor, said, “A contractor who took the tender to collect bus entry fee at Hosur bus stand did not collect it for the past six months, leading to revenue loss for the corporation. Also, over 300 industries near Anumepalli Agraharam did not pay tax for the past 14 years to HCMC, because a few officials in the corporation did not work to collect tax.”

He further pointed out that restrooms in HCMC buildings are not hygienic and being the chairperson of the HCMC Public Health Committee, he has been raising this issue many times but no action has been taken.

R Chenneerappa, Ward-37 DMK councilor, said, “HCMC should place banners on details on underground drainage works that have been taking place in the city and where they are taking place. The scheme was implemented in 35 wards in the first phase, which people did not know about.” M Kuberan alias Shankar, Ward 41 councilor, pointed out that out of 180 shops in the MGR market, only 36 are functioning and the remaining are dysfunctional leading to revenue loss for the corporation.