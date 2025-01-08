Farmers protest against pig menace at Ettayapuram, demand Rs 25k per acre of crop damage

THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers attached to the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam besieged the Ettayapuram taluk office here on Tuesday demanding Rs 25,000 per acre for crops damaged by the instrusion of feral pigs.

The farmers led by secretary Ravindran, brought the damaged crops to the protest. They demanded Rs one lakh for farmers who suffered injuries during pig intrusion and Rs 10 lakh for those killed in the attack.

"Farmers are facing financial losses at due to uncontrolled pig menace in many areas including Vilathukulam, Ettayapuram, Kovilpatti and Kayathar. However, no appropriate action has been taken by the district administration," farmers said.

Unless the state government takes action to control the pig menace, the rapid proliferation of pigs may endanger more crops, they said. Moreover, farmers urged officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) to desilt canals, streams, tanks, ponds and kanmois, so that flooding of runoff rain waters can be avoided. They also urged the district administration to relocate the SIPCOT earmarked to be established at Vembur.