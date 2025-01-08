Justice N Seshasayee bids farewell to Madras High Court, urges judges to be humane

CHENNAI: Bidding farewell to the Madras High Court after eight years of service, Justice N Seshasayee on Tuesday advised the district judiciary to be humane in delivering justice and to perform their duties without fear, while delivering his acceptance speech at his farewell.

Chief Justice K R Shriram, senior-most judge S S Sundar, and other judges, law officers, and office-bearers of bar associations participated in the event.

Justice Seshasayee, who was elevated to the High Court in 2016, said, “Remember, you (the district judiciary) are the first point of contact for the citizens. It is you who will always get the first opportunity to do the job. You need to be absolutely confident and fearless. Remember, you only serve your conscience and your citizens.”

“Allow your judgments to speak for you. Let your judgments defend you. As you travel, you may hear several politically incorrect statements; smile at them, for they are not meant for you. Please, try to be humane. You may have the power of a giant, but don’t act like a giant. Develop a strong sense of fairness and justice,” he said.

Advocate General P S Raman complimented Justice Seshasayee for his service and quoted some of his judgments. The judge had always upheld ‘dharma’ and ensured ‘adharma’ never prevailed over it, the AG said.

Enrolled as a lawyer in 1986, Justice Seshasayee was appointed as a direct district judge in 2004.